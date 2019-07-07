Afrikaans artists unite to pay tribute to Steve Hofmeyr

Demi Lee Moore, Monique Steyn, Dewald Wasserfall, Jak de Priester and Pieter Smith have reportedly signed on to take part in a tribute show called the Dankie Steve-Konsert.

According to TshisaLIVE, the concert, which is being organised by the cultural organisation Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK), will celebrate Steve’s 30-year music career.

The organisation says it won’t let politics stand in the way of honouring Steve.

“It would be a pity if individuals and organisations’ prescriptive political agendas are the reason why the FAK should not give Steve recognition for his work in support of Afrikaans music over decades. Steve is a giant in the Afrikaans music industry and, with good reason, one of the most popular Afrikaans singers to date,” FAK’s Dr Danie Langer told Pretoria East Rekord in a statement.

Steve’s controversial statements have resulted in calls to boycott his music and concerts. Several sponsors pulled out of the ‘Afrikaans Is Groot’ music festival after a 2014 tweet Steve shared resurfaced.

“Sorry to offend but in my books Blacks were the architects of apartheid. Go figure,” Steve tweeted at the time.

MultiChoice years later decided that it “will in future not carry content that includes Steve Hofmeyr on any of its platforms”, including DStv.

Steve and some of his fans reacted by destroying their DStv decoders and cancelling their subscriptions.

The singer caused more controversy a few weeks ago when he challenged Zindzi Mandela and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme on social media while discussing the land debate.

“Dear Phumzile van Damme and Zindzi Mandela, I’m a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives and land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don’t you forget it,” he wrote.

The ‘Dankie Steve’ concert is set to take place in Pretoria on September 5. Hofmeyr is expected to perform at the event.

Read original article on All4Women

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.