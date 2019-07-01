American singer Joe Thomas set to perform in SA

Multi-Grammy nominated R&B star Joe Thomas is heading to Tshwane for a never-to-be-repeated, one night only concert at the Sun Arena, Time Square, courtesy of Soulful Night.

Although he has performed in SA before, this show on August 30 will be his first ever in Tshwane.

A Soulful Night With Joe Thomas will be one for the books as he will be blessing and serenading his loyal local fans who have sung his hits from the top of their voices and have had his hypnotizing lyrics in their music books at least once in their lives.

Fans can look forward to seeing him perform the most memorable songs from his music career, from his debut album, Everything in 1992 right through to his current album, #MYNAMEISJOETHOMAS.

These include hits like I Wanna Know, Good Girls, All That I Am, and Thank God I Found You just to mention a few.

Info

Tickets are live and available from Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers and range from R180 to R1 850 (VVIP).

For more information visit suninternational.com/time-square.

