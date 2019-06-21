Music 21.6.2019 04:01 pm

Shekhinah announces all-female music festival

Kaunda Selisho
Some of the artists on Shekhinah's Rosefest line-up | Image: rosefest.shekhinahd.com



In an effort to bring the world of her album to life, Shekhinah will turn Nasrec into a picture-perfect dream world of candyfloss, food trucks, balloons and a fun fair.

Former Idols contestant turned pop star Shekhinah has announced that she will be embarking on a tour produced and headlined by women only.

She made the announcement on social media earlier today amid much fanfare.

Set to take place on National Women’s Day at Nasrec, Rosefest has been billed as “Shekhinah’s festival of fantasy that simultaneously celebrates the power of women in the South African music industry and her debut album”.

According to her website, the concept behind the festival was born from Shekhinah’s platinum-selling and SAMA award-winning debut album, “Rosegold”.

Set against the outdoor and colourful backdrop of a carnival atmosphere, the micro-festival celebrates the music of the album, accompanied by a full live band.

“Connecting to both National Women’s Day and the women empowerment themes of Rose Gold, Rosefest also creates a space to showcase the incredible women in the South African music industry. With each act personally selected by Shekhinah, the micro-festival will feature Sho Majozi, Simmy, Holly Ray, DJ Doowop, DJ Zinhle, Rowlene and Melo B Jones as acts, alongside Shekhinah’s headlining set, that spotlights the music on ‘Rosegold’.”

rosefest artist line up

“The world Shekhinah created with ‘Rosegold’ is a space of self-empowerment and celebration, supported by the strong messages of the album. Tracks like Different praise our uniqueness, Suited speaks to the strength of connection in love, while Power to She is a female empowerment anthem, rooted in our African identity.”

In an effort to bring the world of her album to life, Shekhinah and her team will turn Nasrec into a picture-perfect dream world of candyfloss, food trucks, balloons and a fun fair.

“I want to create a festival-like experience that is driven by the theme of escapism and feel-good music,” said Shekhinah.

Rosefest is proudly sponsored by Nedbank, in association with East Coast Radio, 947 and Channel O. The multi-city experience will take place in Johannesburg, and later this year will move to Durban.

Tickets are available at Webtickets from a starting price of R240.

