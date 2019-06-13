Soweto International Jazz Festival set to sizzle

Jazz lovers will be thrilled to learn that more artists have been added for the second edition of Soweto International Jazz Festival.

The event starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday – Youth Day.

International Arts Solutions and GOG Lifestyle Parks are proud to present the third wave of acts for this year’s festival. The festival will play host to a music and cultural exchange between South Africa and international artists.

The three-day festival will amplify a curated lineup with a jazz foundation elevated by multiple genres and artists from the African continent, Caribbean countries and the US.

Playing across three stages at the GOG Gardens in Soweto, more artists are set to join the already announced artists.

They include the legendary Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Ernie Smith, Lady Zamar, Mi Casa, Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Pieces of a Dream, Julian Vaughn, Nasty C, Estelle, Amanda Black, Raheem Devaughn, Gordon Chambers, Lira, and a variety of DJs from New York’s Hot 97.

To commemorate Youth Day on Sunday, the festival will host a variety of pre-events with the youth and Soweto community.

The festival will equally combine social fashion trends, food and urban art to create a lifestyle experience from tomorrow until Sunday. Each day of the festival has a distinct theme.

Tomorrow – Young Kings-Queens Day: It is dedicated to the youth ahead of Youth Day and will feature a healthy dose of young and vibrant artists such as Nasty C, Amanda Black, Raheem Devaughn, Chicago House legend Chosen Few, DJs Terry Hunter, Wayne Williams and Kelly G and more across hip-hop, R&B and house music genres;

Saturday – International Day: It will feature global acts such as Lady Zamar, Estelle, Ernie Smith, Pieces of a Dream and New Orleans Jazz-Funk legend Cyril Neville;

Sunday – Inspirational Day: It will feature music from Lira, Third World, Mi Casa, Irvin Mayfield and Julian Vaughn.

