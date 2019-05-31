Fête de la Musique festival set to take over streets of Newtown

The energising power of live music will fill the streets of Newtown on Saturday, June 8 when the Fête de la Musique brings another unforgettable day-long party to the streets of Joburg’s cultural heartland.

Now in its eighth year in Johannesburg, this free public music festival is presented by the Alliance Française of Johannesburg and the French Institute of South Africa.

It is supported by Total SA in partnership with Bassline Live, the Market Theatre Foundation, Trace, Newtown Junction, Workshop Newtown and News Café.

Bring the family along, park safely at Newtown Junction and enjoy an afternoon of fun, music, food and festivities to celebrate the unifying power of music across boundaries and continents.

Newtown precinct’s streets will be transformed into a giant pedestrian zone for the event. There will be six outdoor and indoor stages featuring more than 20 exciting South African, French and international music acts between 11am and 7pm.

The established and emerging artists who will perform span genres ranging from Afro-folk to Zulu rock and reggae to neo-soul. They come from countries ranging from Mozambique to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This event offers everyone the opportunity to discover fascinating new music while meeting new friends from different cultures– and it’s all for free.

This year’s Fête de la Musique on June 8 promises to be the most festive ever. It’s Jozi’s ultimate winter warmer.

For more information and to view the full programme, visit fetedelamusiquejhb.co.za

