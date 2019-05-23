Kwesta and Yolanda turn their wedding visuals into a music video

Following their beautiful wedding in March, Kwesta (real name Senzo Vilakazi) and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi (nee Mvelase) have turned the visuals for their wedding into a beautiful music video for his latest single titled Khethile Khethile.

The wedding was attended by family and famous friends such as Loot Love, Reason, Tshepi Vundla, JR, Ms Cosmo, Rouge, DJ Capital, Shugasmaxx and Slikour, to name a few.

The only thing more star-studded than the guest list was the performance line-up which had literally every crooner in the country on the dance floor to serenade the newlyweds and their guests.

Musa Sukwene provided the soundtrack for the bridal party to make their way down the aisle, while the likes of Vusi Nova, Sjava, Ringo and Dr. Malinga got the people going at the reception dinner.

Kwesta and Yolanda, who have been together for almost a decade, first made headlines back in 2017 when their traditional Zulu ceremonies got confused for a wedding.

Kwesta – as a Zulu man – and Yolanda had to go through a range of traditional ceremonies nearly a year after he first proposed to observe cultural practices and introduce their union to both their families and ancestors.

Now, a year after that they have completed the long journey to officiating their union.

Khethile Khethile, which translate to “chosen chosen”, plays on the concept of “no take backs”. Romantically speaking, it means your partner has chosen you for life.

Take a look at what Kwesta had to say about his union and his latest project.

Video by Carlos Muchave

Reporting by Thami Kwazi

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

