Masego makes up for missed performance in a big way

Nearly six months after missing his highly anticipated South African performance, American TrapHouseJazz pioneer Masego made it up to fans as he headlined the Ultimate Backyard Festival held at Long Meadow Farm in Fourways by premium flavoured beer Flying Fish.

He was initially booked to perform in November 2018 at the brand’s Flying Fish Odyssey experience, but had to pull out at the last minute due to missing his flight after “unforeseen circumstances.”

My heart is so sore, I can’t believe I’m Masego again ????????‍♀️ first it was Cape Town jazz and now it’s Flavour Odyssey — Solami Nxumalo (@badder_xvi) November 21, 2018

Solange did this with Afropunk, Goldlink did this with In the City. Now Maségo is doing this with Flavour Odyssey?? Feels like disrespect ????‍ I'll still go for baby boy @JIDsv coz he managed his time better ❤???? and his music is???????????? #FlavourOdyssey @FlyingFishSA @UncleSego — #FlavourChillas (@WalazaZukiswa) November 25, 2018

MASEGO WILL NOT BE AT FLYING FISH, FLAVOUR OFYSSEY pic.twitter.com/hUln7WJ2AK — asian princess ㊙️ (@__tumithabethe) November 25, 2018

This disappointed many but hundreds of them still made their way to Long Meadow Farm to party the day away, house party style to the sounds of the popular Jamaican trap, house and jazz musician alongside a number of their favourite local acts.

The Ultimate Backyard Festival is part of the Flying Fish #FlavourChillas campaign which is giving South Africans all the tips and tricks they need to host their own festival in their own backyards as part of their larger push to heed the call of the masses for the return to house parties.

Do y’all not have house parties anymore or….. — Mixxy Twin 1 (@qveenasiah) May 4, 2019

The brand has used WhatsApp, the country’s biggest social media platform, to bring festivals to backyards across the country with unique tips from the #FlavourChillas crew who are curating flavoursome experiences in the music, fashion, photography, food, art and culture.

The Flavour Crew who brought these flavoursome experiences to life at the festival is made up of Stylista Lola who curated festival looks on the Flavour crew stage, entertainer and host Sphaka, Mixologist Mmisology who designed Flying Fish cocktails for the day, Instagrammer and Massiv Music host Anele Zondo who made sure that all the special moments are nicely captured on Instagram, and Muso Uncle Party Time who played a flavoursome set of tunes during the event.

In the lead up to Masego’s performance, the crowd danced along to the tunes of Suited songstress Shekhinah, Venda trap music sensation Una Rams, the eclectic musician Muzi, Darkie Fiction and Blaq Congo.

“The #FlavourChillas Festival is a first for us as a brand and it’s centred around giving people the ultimate experience that will feel like going to any of the biggest festivals in the world, in their own backyard,” said Flying Fish marketing manager Colleen Duvenage in a statement.

“We have been known in the past for bringing people together at unique experiential events and this for us is no different. The #FlavourChillas campaign is inspired by various passion points and we have brought together a crew who have been giving people tips on how to own their own backyard festival through WhatsApp and social media,” she added.

Music lovers can expect events of a similar kind in the near future.

