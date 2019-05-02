KZN musicians signed to international record label

Local hip-hop group Traqboyz are reaping the rewards of their hard work and dedication, and will soon be signed by Miami-based record label, Black Water Sound Records LLC, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

The group is made up of highly-skilled rappers 6Doorz, Anykey da plug, Zul’omnyama Da Trapgod and YoungProw Shemulla.

The group was founded in early 2008 by YoungProw Shemulla, who hails from Chatsworth. They recently released their first song under their new label which is entitled “God is Great”.

“Right now, we are busy working on a new EP, which will feature Robbo Brilliant. He is currently one of the biggest artists in St Louis Missouri,” said YoungProw.

Traqboyz has worked with other artists such as Gabriel YoungStar, NK records and kayRbeats just to name a few. They were also nominated in the LYD Youth Awards in the best up and coming artist category as well as the best group category.

The group is committed to using their musical talent to uplift their community.

“We want to encourage kids to use whatever talents they may have to elevate and advance their community,” he added.

Their new song can be downloaded on all music-streaming platforms. For more information, contact them on 062-955-7552 or 061-873-6846. You can also send them an email on traqboyzsa@gmail.com.

