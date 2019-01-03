Cardi B aims for 2019 album release

Cardi B told fans on Instagram that she’s hoping to ready her next album for a 2019 release.

The rapper took to Instagram live on New Year’s Day to answer questions from fans, among them a question about how her next album was coming along.

“Of course it’s going to be an album in 2019,” she responded, adding: “Hopefully I can get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out.”

That LP dropped in April of last year, suggested that a new album could arrive as early as April 2019.

However, she also stated: I don’t know how possible that’s going to be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”

