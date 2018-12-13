Celebrate Christmas Eve with Boney M live in SA

Heeding the call to come to South Africa to perform for Christmas, Boney M – a band whose music has been synonymous with Christmas since the 1970s – will be performing at Time Square’s Sun Arena on December 24, 2018.

This is one of only two shows Boney M will perform in South Africa, with the other being in Cape Town.

Fans will be thrilled to know that Liz Mitchell, the original lead singer of Boney M, will be performing the songs that they know and love.

She doesn’t usually do Christmas shows and opts instead to get her touring done by December 22 at the latest. But, enthusiasm from South African fans has convinced her to be in the country for Christmas.

Local audiences will get to see the band bring to life on stage songs from their famous Christmas CD, such as “Rivers of Babylon” and “Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord”. Boney M has put together a memorable show for fans, with lots of other classics to sing along to as well, such as “Daddy Cool” and “Brown Girl in the Ring”.

“What a coup to have Boney M perform live on stage on Christmas Eve. Fans can look forward to a very special show, filled with Christmas nostalgia,” says General Manager at Time Square Brett Hoppé.

Boney M takes to the stage at the Sun Arena for a family-styled music showcase at 14h00.

Tickets are priced from R195 at Jacaranda FM and Sun International.

