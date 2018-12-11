The Capitals embark on Capital to Coast tour

Indie rock band The Capitals will be taking their happy-go-lucky afro beats to the rest of the country this December with their Capital to Coast tour.

Made up of four guys, The Capitals have been proactively building their fanbase in their home town of Pretoria, always bringing people to their feet with their uptempo tracks and fun-filled attitude.

To wrap up a year of highly successful shows in the Jacaranda city, the band kicked off the tour at the Snowflake Market in Potchefstroom in the North West on November 30 and will travel across the coast to the Western Cape, ending off at Aandklas Stellenbosch on December 24.

The ultimate party band, The Capitals are ready to spread their positive vibes across the land, celebrating this festive season with people from all walks of life.

Frontman Conrad Rudolph says: “We’ve been itching to take our music outside Gauteng after seeing how people respond to our songs, especially the holiday crowds. The time spent performing in our hometown has really enabled us to level up our performance. We can’t wait!”

The Capital to Coast Tour dates:

30 November – Snowflake Market, Potchefstroom

1 December – Railways Café, Centurion

2 December – Fourways Farmers Market, Johannesburg

5 December – Rusty Hook, Johannesburg

7 December – Deep Roots Night Market, Pretoria

9 December – Soul Sunday Sessions at Crusaders, Durban

13 December – The Winston, Durban

14 December – The Market at Lifestyle Centre Ballito

16 December – Eat Street, Lifestyle Centre Ballito

19 December – Soul Café, Hermanus

20 December – SGT Pepper, Cape Town

21 December – Bay Harbour Market, Hout Bay, Cape Town

22 December – Aandklas, Stellenbosch

