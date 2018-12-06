Here are Spotify’s top artists, songs and albums for 2018

Spotify has released its global review of the year in music, naming the top artists, albums and genres of 2018.

Drake emerged as the top male and overall artist of the year, while Ariana Grande takes the same distinction among female artists. Drake’s God’s Plan was also the most-streamed single of the year.

Drake leads Post Malone and the late XXXTentacion, who ranked as the second and third most-streamed artists of the year, followed by J Balvin, while Ed Sheeran, last year’s top-streamed artist, moved to fifth place.

Among female artists, Dua Lipa and Cardi B follow Ariana Grande in second and third, while veteran Taylor Swift takes fourth place, just ahead of Camila Cabello.

Drake in fact had two songs among the five most-streamed, claiming first place with God’s Plan as well as fifth with In My Feelings. Second place goes to SAD! by XXXTentacion, and third and fourth belong to Post Malone with rockstar and Psycho.

Drake’s domination doesn’t end there: his album Scorpion was the year’s most-streamed, ahead of Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Among the more surprising findings, emo rap was named the rising genre of 2018, no doubt bolstered in part by the death of Lil Peep, a pioneer in the genre.

Most-streamed artists:

1. Drake

2. Post Malone

3. XXXTentacion

4. J Balvin

5. Ed Sheeran

Most-streamed female artists:

1. Ariana Grande

2. Dua Lipa

3. Cardi B

4. Taylor Swift

5. Camila Cabello

Most-streamed tracks:

1. God’s Plan — Drake

2. SAD! — XXXTentacion

3. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) — Post Malone

4. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) — Post Malone

5. In My Feelings — Drake

Most-streamed albums:

1. Scorpion — Drake

2. beerbongs & bentleys — Post Malone

3. ? — XXXTentacion

4. Dua Lipa — Dua Lipa

5. ÷ — Ed Sheeran

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.