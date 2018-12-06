WATCH: Johnny Clegg honoured by star-studded charity song

A group of famous musicians have come together to record a version of Johnny Clegg’s song The Crossing.

Clegg, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, retired last year after the Final Journey tour, which culminated in a series of sold-out shows at the Ticketpro Dome.

Proceeds for the song will go to the ‘Friends of Johnny Clegg’ fund, which seeks to raise money for education in South Africa.

The musicians include Karen Zoid (who is one of the main organisers), Lira, Kurt Darren, Gloria Bosman, Jack Parow, Judith Sephuma, Vusi Mahlasela, Dorothy Masuka, Zolani Mahola, David Kramer, US rock star Dave Matthews (who hails from SA) and, somewhat inexplicably, Somizi Mhlongo.

The song has been well received, and Johnny Clegg has been trending on Twitter as a result.

Already 15000 hits on Youtube.???????? Thank you to everybody out here for sharing and donating!! All proceeds go to the Johnny Clegg Fund. Visit https://t.co/LLpNaLYhHI to learn more about us! #friendsofjohnnyclegg #thecrossing #thankyou pic.twitter.com/ycXN3Jtzmm — karen zoid (@karenzoid) December 6, 2018

"Johnny Clegg" is now trending as more artists pay tribute to the legend of music — ***New Trend Alert*** (@TNRnewsonline) December 6, 2018

This, right here, is the country I love; South Africa, that through art, transcends all the bullshit. Respect to all the artists who made this powerful rendition possible and a bow to the man, the humanist, the brilliant artist: Johnny Clegg. Such a worthy initiative. Listen ???? https://t.co/IpTl5mWXiv — tessa louw (@tessarowenalouw) December 6, 2018

Oh so that’s why Johnny Clegg is trending, hahaha. Phew. Also, why doesn't the Parlotones boy actually SING THE WORDS.#JohnnyClegg #TheCrossing pic.twitter.com/4OteBk3scd — Joe Black ???????? (@joeblackzw) December 6, 2018

