‘Music Is King’ announces final wave of performers

Music Is King concert organisers Soulistic Music and U-Live Africa in partnership with Telkom have confirmed the final wave of performers.

The Black Coffee set will include a massive line-up of singers of the favourite songs including Thandiswa Mazwai, Shekhinah, Monique Bingham & Samthing Soweto.

Following the announcement of the second wave of Music is King performers last month, the full line-up is now confirmed. And audiences can look forward to various solo artist performances, collaborations and a special Black Coffee medley featuring a long list of great local and international talent.

The powerhouse female line-up includes the legendary Mazwai, multiple award-winning star Shekhinah and Afro-soul singer Moneoa Moshesh. Black Coffee’s handpicked feature artists include Lungi Naidoo, Khensy, Msaki, Lindiwe Maxolo and Toshi.

Online sensation Yolanda Nyembezi also joins the line-up alongside international vocalist Bingham.

In addition to this strong female-heavy line-up, Black Coffee’s EPIC set will also feature industry greats like SA Music Awards winners Black Motion, Samthing Soweto, Mondli Ngcobo, Pansula, Ribatone and Mbuso Khoza.

Moscow On Keys and pianist Nduduzo Makhathini have also been included on the list of performers.

With what promises to be a mind-blowing performance, Black Coffee still has a few surprises planned that he will not reveal until show day.

