 
menu
Music 3.12.2018 01:02 pm

‘Music Is King’ announces final wave of performers

Citizen reporter
Shekhinah. Picture: Supplied

Shekhinah. Picture: Supplied

With what promises to be a mind-blowing performance, Black Coffee still has a few surprises planned that he will not reveal until show day.

Music Is King concert organisers Soulistic Music and U-Live Africa in partnership with Telkom have confirmed the final wave of performers.

The Black Coffee set will include a massive line-up of singers of the favourite songs including Thandiswa Mazwai, Shekhinah, Monique Bingham & Samthing Soweto.

Following the announcement of the second wave of Music is King performers last month, the full line-up is now confirmed. And audiences can look forward to various solo artist performances, collaborations and a special Black Coffee medley featuring a long list of great local and international talent.

The powerhouse female line-up includes the legendary Mazwai, multiple award-winning star Shekhinah and Afro-soul singer Moneoa Moshesh. Black Coffee’s handpicked feature artists include Lungi Naidoo, Khensy, Msaki, Lindiwe Maxolo and Toshi.

Black Motion.

Online sensation Yolanda Nyembezi also joins the line-up alongside international vocalist Bingham.

In addition to this strong female-heavy line-up, Black Coffee’s EPIC set will also feature industry greats like SA Music Awards winners Black Motion, Samthing Soweto, Mondli Ngcobo, Pansula, Ribatone and Mbuso Khoza.

Moscow On Keys and pianist Nduduzo Makhathini have also been included on the list of performers.

With what promises to be a mind-blowing performance, Black Coffee still has a few surprises planned that he will not reveal until show day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Guns N’ Roses show: Full-on rock fantasy 3.12.2018
Global Citizen releases star-studded EP 30.11.2018
UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list 29.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.