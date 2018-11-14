Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. to judge Netflix hip hop reality show

Netflix’s new hip hop music competition series Rhythm + Flow, featuring the three hip hop stars as judges, is due to drop in fall 2019.

The project, billed as a “search for the next break out hip hop star,” was put into development over a year ago, and is the first reality competition show to specifically spotlight hip hop music.

John Legend is attached to produce via his company Get Lifted Film, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment and Gaspin Media.

Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. will be joined by guest judges including industry veterans and other hip hop stars over the course of the ten episodes of the show.

Auditions for Rhythm + Flow will begin this fall across the US, including in the judges’ hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

Chance the Rapper is also teaming up with MGM for a musical film inspired by Chicago, his home city. Titled Hope, the movie will feature music by Nico Segal, who has previously worked with Chance on Surf.

