Majozi drops self-titled sophomore album

Majozi released his sophomore album last week. The self-titled album comes after the release of the single Waiting earlier this year.

The song reached No 1 on 5FM’s Top 10 Pop Chart, Jacaranda SA Top 20 and Jacaranda Chamberlains Top 20.

Majozi shot to fame in 2015 with the release of his single, Fire.

He started writing most of the songs on the new album around two years ago, with the recording process starting over a year ago. The new album was once again produced by renowned SA Music Awards nominee Ewald Jansen van Rensburg.

Wanting to do something different, most of the songs started on piano and progressed from there.

Featuring themes of superheroes, faith, vulnerability and insecurity, the content reflects where Majozi was emotionally while writing them, as well as where he wanted to be.

“I chose to self-title the album because I don’t think people know exactly who I am, not only as a artist but as a person. This album will hopefully give them a better idea.”

Putting fear aside and pushing himself creatively, Majozi’s new record is a pop-soul offering that he poured his heart into.

Honing his piano skills while trying different melodies and cadences, he also brushed up on his synthesiser, keyboard and drum pad skills to deliver a record reflecting the fun he had recording it.

