TKZee celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Halloween’ album

East Coast Radio will today host a round-table discussion with TKZee in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s iconic kwaito album, Halloween.

In an exclusive in-depth conversation, East Coast Radio presenters Thandolwethu and Bongani Mtolo talk to TKZee’s Zwai Bala and the band’s honorary member Sbu MaLawyer.

In 1998, TKZee released Halloween, their first full album, which became a huge success with hit singles Dlala Mapansula, Mambotjie and We Love This Place.

Twenty years later, with more than 200 000 records sold and four SA Music Awards (Sama), Halloween is a landmark in the South African music industry.

Bala and MaLawyer open up during the discussion about their music, inspiration, the legacy as well as the place TKZee holds in the hearts of music lovers. The duo also speak candidly about the highs and lows of the music industry, and adjusting to fame as young musicians.

TKZee Halloween 20th Anniversary Tribute This Thursday and Friday we are going to be showing you just how much we love this place with a trip down kwaito lane. We will be marking the 20th anniversary of TKZee’s Halloween with a very special roundtable and tribute. So make sure you drop you favourite TKZee memories below. Posted by East Coast Radio on Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Radio presenter Bongani recalled the 1999 Samas following Halloween’s release where the band were on and off stage.

Thandolwethu says she remembers when Take it Easy (1996) was released. “Everybody was saying that it was an album that was way before its time, with a sound so different.”

The full round-table will be available for streaming via East Coast Radio today.

A special tribute show was aired yesterday on East Coast Urban between 6pm and 7pm, with some of TKZee’s greatest hits being played and taking fans of their music down memory lane.

Join in the conversation today commemorating Halloween’s legacy in the history of South African music. Use the hashtag #TKZeeHalloween and share your favourite TKZee moments.

