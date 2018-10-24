Zoe Modiga sure to paint Afro Bru yellow

Celebrated soulful musician Zoe Modiga whose Sama-nominated, award-winning album Yellow: The Novel is doing well, is hosting a celebration of its journey at Afro Bru in Maboneng tomorrow.

Modiga’s shows have become popular and she has made a mark in the industry as an independent artist.

Born Palesa Nomthandazo Phumelele Modiga in Overport, Durban and raised in Pietermaritzburg, she says the music bug hit her early in life, so she enrolled at the National School of the Arts in the Joburg, studying classical piano, clarinet and vocals.

She later studied jazz vocals at the South African College of Music at the University of Cape Town.

Modiga has performed at a number of festivals, including Rocking The Daisies, Oppikoppi, Artscape Youth Jazz Festival and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, among many others.

She has shared the stage with the likes of Lira, Johnny Clegg, Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Talented, flawless in her delivery, a transcendent performer with a distinct and a fresh brand identity, Modiga has proved to be a dynamic, multifaceted force.

She has also positioned herself as a style icon with her consistent yellow-themed brand.

Tickets are available for R150 at the door. Doors open at 6.30pm.

