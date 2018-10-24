 
menu
Music 24.10.2018 11:15 am

Zoe Modiga sure to paint Afro Bru yellow

Citizen reporter
Zoe Modiga. Picture: Supplied

Zoe Modiga. Picture: Supplied

The talented performer has proven to be a dynamic, multifaceted force with her distinct and fresh brand identity.

Celebrated soulful musician Zoe Modiga whose Sama-nominated, award-winning album Yellow: The Novel is doing well, is hosting a celebration of its journey at Afro Bru in Maboneng tomorrow.

Modiga’s shows have become popular and she has made a mark in the industry as an independent artist.

Born Palesa Nomthandazo Phumelele Modiga in Overport, Durban and raised in Pietermaritzburg, she says the music bug hit her early in life, so she enrolled at the National School of the Arts in the Joburg, studying classical piano, clarinet and vocals.

She later studied jazz vocals at the South African College of Music at the University of Cape Town.

Modiga has performed at a number of festivals, including Rocking The Daisies, Oppikoppi, Artscape Youth Jazz Festival and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, among many others.

Zoe Modiga

She has shared the stage with the likes of Lira, Johnny Clegg, Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Talented, flawless in her delivery, a transcendent performer with a distinct and a fresh brand identity, Modiga has proved to be a dynamic, multifaceted force.

She has also positioned herself as a style icon with her consistent yellow-themed brand.

Tickets are available for R150 at the door. Doors open at 6.30pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
King of Pop tribute returns to the stage 14.11.2018
Thandizwa Mazwai presents ‘A Letter to Azania’ show 12.11.2018
Swizz Beatz to perform at Black Coffee’s ‘Music is King’ concert 9.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.