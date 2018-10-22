Former Westlife member Brian McFadden to tour SA

Former boyband Westlife member Brian McFadden is kicking off a SA tour next month to promote his new album.

Known for his number one hit singles Flying Without Wings and Uptown Girl, while with the band, McFadden left Westlife in 2004 to pursue a solo career, releasing his debut album, Irish Son.

McFadden is currently recording and producing an album of soul classics featuring various guest artists – the first a tribute to soul legend Otis Redding.

The first two singles will be released towards the end of this month, running alongside his new live shows.

Next month, Brian will be embarking on a full live tour, Brian McFadden – Soul Jam, backed by a full nine-piece band.

While this show will focus largely on his love for old-school soul, it will include Westlife’s greatest hits.

He is kicking off his tour on November 16 at Platteland, in Centurion. On November 17 and 18 he will perform in Stellenbosch at the Spier Amphitheatre.

“This is a project I have wanted to do for years. I love old soul and I cannot wait to perform some of the great soul classics in South Africa”, says McFadden.

Tickets are available from Webtickets.

