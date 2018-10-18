Free Joox music for DStv subscribers

That means up to 20 million South Africans can access the world’s best music, international sport and entertainment.

Joox is a music streaming service that allows subscribers access to many music libraries and playlists, including local and international music.

You can access thousands of tracks, switch to karaoke mode and learn the lyrics of your favourite songs so you can singalong, as well as create and share playlists via the app.

