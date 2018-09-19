 
Music 19.9.2018 02:56 pm

From Jesus to Gandhi, Kanye West finds a new muse

Kaunda Selisho
Kayne West has apologised to Drake on Twitter for... well, everything | Image: spott.tv

In addition to dropping a sequel to ‘Watch The Throne’, Kanye will be releasing a solo project and joint album with Chance The Rapper.

Controversial rapper Kanye West has revealed that he has a new album on the way titled Yandhi.

Presumably inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the upcoming album is believed to be a follow up to his 2013 project Yeezus.

yessuz yandhi

Kanye West’s 2013 album, Yeezus | Image: Twitter

This is because the image Kanye posted for Yandhi features a blank CD in a plastic jewel case and purple tape, designed in a similar fashion to the Yeezus CD.

It seems Kanye has been working non-stop after having released 7 projects earlier this year which were produced by him including Nas’s Nasir EP, Teyana Taylor’s KTSE and his own Ye.

In recent weeks he has hinted at a sequel to his and Jay Z’ 2011 joint album Watch the Throne and he has confirmed that he and fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper will also be working together on an album titled Good Ass Job.

Yandhi drops on 29 September, the same day as Kanye’s performance on the American season premiere of “Saturday Night Live”.

