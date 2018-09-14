 
menu
Music 14.9.2018 01:54 pm

The Capitals sign exclusive contract

Citizen reporter
The Capitals. Picture: Anthony Churchyard

The Capitals. Picture: Anthony Churchyard

The band will travel from Pretoria through to the Mother City to promote their music and spread positive vibes.

Upon first glance, The Capitals don’t take themselves too seriously, cracking jokes left, right and centre.

Spending more time with the band, it is clear that behind their happy-go-lucky demeanour are four hardworking musicians with an insatiable passion for their fellow countrymen.

Hailing from the capital city Pretoria, the band, formerly known as Upsexy, have finally settled on a new and permanent lineup that will see them soar to greater heights.

Original band members Conrad Rudolph and Rics Eltze are joined on stage by Seth Fobian and Wesley Ward – the foursome becoming a sought-after act at top festival lineups.

Yesterday, The Capitals joined forces with management company Indie Does It, signing an exclusive management deal in the hopes of taking their career to the next level.

“I am extremely excited to be working with these guys, knowing that their hearts and heads are in the right place,” said Indie Does It founder Genevieve Vieira.

“The Capitals are an extremely fun-loving band and their catchy guitar riffs haunt you for days, in a good way. I cannot wait to take their music around the country and garner them some new fans.”

Band member Rudolph said: “We are unbelievably thankful to have someone who believes in us. This keeps us motivated. This industry is savage.

“Having an experienced, objective opinion to bounce off ideas is of great importance in staying sane.”

The band will have their tour – Capital to Coast – in December and will also travel from Pretoria through to the Mother City promoting their music and spreading positive vibes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The world’s highest-paid hip-hop artists 13.9.2018
Francois van Coke en Vriende is the hottest ticket in town 13.9.2018
Avril Lavigne returns after near-death illness 7.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.