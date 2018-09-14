The Capitals sign exclusive contract

Upon first glance, The Capitals don’t take themselves too seriously, cracking jokes left, right and centre.

Spending more time with the band, it is clear that behind their happy-go-lucky demeanour are four hardworking musicians with an insatiable passion for their fellow countrymen.

Hailing from the capital city Pretoria, the band, formerly known as Upsexy, have finally settled on a new and permanent lineup that will see them soar to greater heights.

Original band members Conrad Rudolph and Rics Eltze are joined on stage by Seth Fobian and Wesley Ward – the foursome becoming a sought-after act at top festival lineups.

Yesterday, The Capitals joined forces with management company Indie Does It, signing an exclusive management deal in the hopes of taking their career to the next level.

“I am extremely excited to be working with these guys, knowing that their hearts and heads are in the right place,” said Indie Does It founder Genevieve Vieira.

“The Capitals are an extremely fun-loving band and their catchy guitar riffs haunt you for days, in a good way. I cannot wait to take their music around the country and garner them some new fans.”

Band member Rudolph said: “We are unbelievably thankful to have someone who believes in us. This keeps us motivated. This industry is savage.

“Having an experienced, objective opinion to bounce off ideas is of great importance in staying sane.”

The band will have their tour – Capital to Coast – in December and will also travel from Pretoria through to the Mother City promoting their music and spreading positive vibes.

