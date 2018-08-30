Janet Jackson shares video tribute to brother Michael

Janet Jackson has shared a short video on Instagram referencing Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time music video, marking what would have been her late brother’s 60th birthday.

In the video, the youngest of the Jackson siblings is styled as a bejeweled royal judging the dancing skills of auditioning candidates.

The video references the music video for Michael Jackson’s track Remember The Time, released in 1992. The King of Pop’s video starred Eddie Murphy and the supermodel Iman playing Egyptian pharaohs.

Michael Jackson, who died June 25, 2009, age 50, would have turned 60 on Wednesday, August 29.

Watch the video for Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time below.

Janet Jackson recently released a new single called Made For Now.

