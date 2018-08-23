The Cure is coming to SA in 2019

Indie rock band The Cure will be heading to South Africa to headline the 2019 Rock on the Lawns in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Rock on the Lawns is a music festival that celebrates rock ‘n’ roll in all its forms. Music lovers can look forward to beer gardens, gourmet food trucks and a fantastic lineup of local and international musicians.

Other confirmed acts include Fokofpolisiekar, Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid, Zebra & Giraffe, Southern Wild, Opposite the Other and Hellcats

Considered to be one of the greatest rock acts in the world. The Cure first performed in 1978 and have released and more than 37 singles including The Lovecats, Friday I’m in Love, Close to Me, Lullaby, Pictures of You and Love Song.

It’s with an immense amount of pride that we announce THE CURE will headline 2019 “ROCK ON THE LAWNS”! 1 of the truly great rock acts in the world.

Tix on sale 9am Friday 24 Aug. Limited to 8 tickets p/person @computicket. It’s gonna be EPIC!! Andy#RockOnTheLawns#TheCureSATour pic.twitter.com/2R9XwZnrKk — AMP Events (@AMPSAEvents) August 23, 2018

This will be the first time The Cure will be playing in South Africa, and fans are in for a real treat as the band plans to perform a two-hour set spanning their career.

16 March 2019 – Festival Lawns, Carnival City, Joburg

21 March 2019 – Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town

Tickets are available from R495 at Computicket

