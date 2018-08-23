 
menu
Music 23.8.2018 02:09 pm

The Cure is coming to SA in 2019

Citizen reporter
Indie rock band The Cure.

Indie rock band The Cure.

This will be the first time the iconic band will playing in South Africa, and fans are in for a real treat.

Indie rock band The Cure will be heading to South Africa to headline the 2019 Rock on the Lawns in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Rock on the Lawns is a music festival that celebrates rock ‘n’ roll in all its forms. Music lovers can look forward to beer gardens, gourmet food trucks and a fantastic lineup of local and international musicians.

Other confirmed acts include Fokofpolisiekar, Ard Matthews, Karen Zoid, Zebra & Giraffe, Southern Wild, Opposite the Other and Hellcats

Considered to be one of the greatest rock acts in the world. The Cure first performed in 1978 and have released and more than 37 singles including The Lovecats, Friday I’m in Love, Close to Me, Lullaby, Pictures of You and Love Song.

This will be the first time The Cure will be playing in South Africa, and fans are in for a real treat as the band plans to perform a two-hour set spanning their career.

Info

16 March 2019 – Festival Lawns, Carnival City, Joburg

21 March 2019 – Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town

Tickets are available from R495 at Computicket

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ishmael Morabe: The comeback kid 23.8.2018
Maturing festivals and younger crowds 23.8.2018
ProKid’s family speaks out on claims ‘side-chick’ was barred from funeral 20.8.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.