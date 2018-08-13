Nicki Minaj teams up with Nas for new song

In the wake of the August 10 release of her latest album “Queen,” the rapper has unveiled another single titled “Sorry.”

Tracy Chapman fans will have no trouble recognising lyrics and the vocal melody from her 1988 hit song “Baby Can I Hold You” in “Sorry.”

The single does not feature on Minaj’s latest album titled “Queen,” which released on August 10. According to reports on music website Pitchfork, the reworking of material by Chapman, which had not been validated by the singer-songwriter, was responsible for a delay in the release of the album.

“Sorry” comes hot on the heels of several other Minaj singles: “Rich Sex” featuring Lil Wayne, “Bed” with Ariana Grande and “Chun-Li”.

The new album “Queen” also includes collaborations with The Weeknd, Future, and Eminem. Minaj’s previous album “The Pinkprint” was released in 2014.

“Baby Can I Hold You” was covered in the 1990s by Irish boy band Boyzone.

