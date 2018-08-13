 
menu
Music 13.8.2018 03:35 pm

Nicki Minaj teams up with Nas for new song

AFP Relaxnews
Nicki Minaj. Picture: AFP/Angela Weiss

Nicki Minaj. Picture: AFP/Angela Weiss

The rapper has released a single that was not included on her latest album.

In the wake of the August 10 release of her latest album “Queen,” the rapper has unveiled another single titled “Sorry.”

Tracy Chapman fans will have no trouble recognising lyrics and the vocal melody from her 1988 hit song “Baby Can I Hold You” in “Sorry.”

The single does not feature on Minaj’s latest album titled “Queen,” which released on August 10. According to reports on music website Pitchfork, the reworking of material by Chapman, which had not been validated by the singer-songwriter, was responsible for a delay in the release of the album.

“Sorry” comes hot on the heels of several other Minaj singles: “Rich Sex” featuring Lil Wayne, “Bed” with Ariana Grande and “Chun-Li”.

The new album “Queen” also includes collaborations with The Weeknd, Future, and Eminem. Minaj’s previous album “The Pinkprint” was released in 2014.

“Baby Can I Hold You” was covered in the 1990s by Irish boy band Boyzone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AKA hit with copyright suit – report 13.8.2018
Brickz heads back to jail 13.8.2018
Hip-hop family, music industry mourn ProKid 10.8.2018

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.