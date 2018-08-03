 
WATCH: Drake’s new video for ‘In My Feelings’

Drake – 'In My Feelings'. Picture: YouTube screenshot

The video features people doing the Shiggy as Drake walks through the city’s streets singing.

Drake responds to the global “In My Feelings” dance craze in the new video for the hit “Scorpion” track, featuring a line-up of stars.

Set in New Orleans, the clip honors the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which was started by comedian Shiggy and has been sweeping social media, as people (including many celebrities) from around the work do Shiggy’s dance moves to Drake’s track and share the footage on social media.

The eight-minute-long video features people doing the Shiggy as Drake walks through the city’s streets singing the track.

Keep your eyes peeled for cameos from “Power” star La La Anthony, Phylicia Rashad, Will Smith, the “Stranger Things” kids and more.

