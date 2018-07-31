5 massive albums set to release in August

August is a big month for album releases, with highly anticipated LPs coming from Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan and many more.

Get the lowdown on some of the big ones below.

Iggy Azalea, “Survive the Summer” – August 3

The rapper’s highly anticipated EP is set to drop after a bit of delay, and fans are more than ready after hearing its first tracks, “Tokyo Snow Trip” and “Kream” featuring Tyga. All six of the EP’s tracks are set to get their own videos.

Nicki Minaj, “Queen” – August 10

Alongside her frequent collaborations with other high-profile artists, rapper Nicki Minaj has been getting her own LP ready. It includes the Ariana Grande-featuring “Bed” as well as “Chun-Li”, “Barbie Tingz” and “Rich Sex” featuring Lil Wayne, while a making-of documentary is said to be in the works.

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener” – August 17

Few pop albums in recent memory have been so hyped for so long. Grande has been keeping the buzz steady with regular teasers of her highly anticipated album, which includes “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God is a Woman” as well as the Nicki Minaj collaboration “The Light is Coming”.

Troye Sivan, “Bloom” – August 31

Grande is on Minaj’s album, Minaj is on Grande’s — and Troye Sivan brings on Ariana Grande for “Dance to This”, which is currently generating hype for his own forthcoming LP. There’s more in store from this South African-born Australian singer-songwriter and YouTube vlogger.

Meghan Trainor, “Treat Myself” – August 31

Keep the pop coming: Meghan Trainor also has a new album and it’ll get people dancing. It includes previously released tracks “No Excuses”, “Let You Be Right” and “Can’t Dance”, and Trainor has called it “my favorite album that I’ve ever created”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.