27.7.2018

Listening to the same songs over and over? You must be over 28

AFP Relaxnews
A survey by Deezer found that musical discovery peaks around the age of 25.

Listening to the same songs over and over rather than seeking new tunes? You have plenty of company — if you’re over 28.

A survey by streaming service Deezer found that the average person reaches “musical paralysis” — when she or he primarily listens to familiar tracks and does not seek out new genres — at the age of 27 years and 11 months.

Musical discovery peaks nearly three years earlier, with 25-year-olds on average listening to at least 10 new songs per week.

Deezer surveyed 5 000 adults online across Brazil, Britain, France, Germany and the United States.

Brazilians reached musical paralysis the earliest, at 23 years and two months old, while Germans stayed curious the longest, hitting paralysis at 31 years old.

A majority across the five countries said they wished they could encounter more new music.

Demanding work schedules were the top reason given for having closed ears, with others citing child care duties and a sense of being overwhelmed by musical choice.

Deezer released the survey as it promoted its feature Flow, which mixes a listener’s favorites with new music recommended based on previous choice.

Deezer, a competitor of streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, is based in Paris and has 14 million monthly active users.

