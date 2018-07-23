Big stars warm up for Madiba concert

Joburg Theatre will host a music spectacle as part of the nationwide Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations, featuring musical legends Jonas Mosa Gwangwa, Dorothy Masuka, Abigail Kubeka and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, accompanied by the Mzansi Youth Choir on the Mandela Stage.

The show, which is expected to take people down memory lane with nostalgic music, is set to run for three days – from Friday until Sunday.

“Madiba’s legacy of inspiration, integrity and disciplined determination will come alive on stage as we honour him and his work,” said director Makhaola Ndebele.

“South Africa is truly on the verge of a cultural explosion, which will lead the country into a new and prosperous dawn.”

Bra Jonas, as Jonas Mosa Gwangwa is affectionately known, is one of many musicians mentored by alto saxophonist Kippie Moeketsi. Gwangwa was the first black South African to release an album.

Kubeka, will belt out the all-time favourites which got the Madiba up his feet with his signature shuffle. The legend, who guides young artists hoping for a long and successful career says: “You have to have sincerity and discipline to make it in this industry.

“You also need to always be open to learning, so you can continually improve your image and your talent. Make the world you classroom.”

Kubeka started singing with popular musicians such Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela and many others – including her co-star for the night, Dorothy Masuka.

To light up the dance floor, the stage will be graced by none other than Mabuse, one of South Africa’s and the world’s most admired and respected musicians; a gentle living legend with 50 years of musical accomplishment and history behind him.

The show will start at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 3 pm on Sunday. Tickets are available at www. joburgtheatre.com

