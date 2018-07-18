Celebrate Mandela Day by listening to his favourite songs

This year marks what would have been Nelson Mandela’s centenary birthday and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Spotify has collaborated with Africa Rising Foundation to honour Madiba through music with The Quest for Love and Unity playlist.

Curated by his grandsons, Ndaba and Kweku Mandela, the playlist features some of Madiba’s favourite songs.

His love for music showed through his famous Madiba Dance and his belief that “music is a great blessing, it has the power to elevate and liberate us. It sets people free to dream. It can unite us to sing with one voice”.

As you get into the spirit of Mandela Day, let some of his favourite songs inspire you, and celebrate his life and legacy as you #DanceLikeMandela.

