These are the world’s top 10 workout songs

According to Spotify’s recently published music trends, American rapper Eminem tops the list of most popular songs streamed worldwide on the site’s workout playlists in 2017.

”Till I Collapse’ by Eminem is the most-streamed workout track of 2017, according to a survey of Spotify users’ streaming habits and music tastes.

In next place comes ‘Rockstar’ by Post Malone, followed by a second Eminem track, ‘Lose Yourself , Soundtrack Version’.

According to Spotify, workout playlists are most popular in Nordic countries and the US, with the cities of Oslo, Miami and Washington DC leading the way. Some of the more unusual workout playlists proving popular in 2017 include aqua cycling playlists, up 86%, while playlists for “brew yoga”— yoga practised in breweries — were up 137%.

In total, there are more than 25 million sports-themed playlists on the platform. There’s even a goat yoga playlist for anyone who practises yoga with a pygmy goat on their back.

Spotify’s top 10 global workout songs:

1. Eminem — ‘Till I Collapse

2. Post Malone — Rockstar

3. Eminem — Lose Yourself, Soundtrack Version

4. Kendrick Lamar — HUMBLE.

5. Axwell /\ Ingrosso — More Than You Know

6. J. Balvin — Mi Gente (feat. Beyoncé)

7. Camila Cabello — Havana

8. Jax Jones — You Don’t Know Me, Radio Edit

9. Dua Lipa — New Rules

10. Kanye West — POWER

