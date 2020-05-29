‘Poppie Nongena’ coming to DStv BoxOffice in June

Poppie Nongena, the feature film based on one of the finest African novels, will be available on DStv BoxOffice in June.

An inspiring story of courage and tenacity, the movie explores the brutal and tender journey of a single woman caught between two families.

Replete with tumultuous twists and turns, Poppie Nongena is sure to capture the hearts of DStv viewers.

Lead actress Clementine Mosimane (Soul City, The Wild and Black Tax) said: “I’m thrilled that Poppie Nongena will be launching on DStv BoxOffice, as it brings the film to a whole new audience.

“Poppie became part of me as I walked this journey with the film. Her grace, courage and tenacity touched me and many people deeply.”

Anna-Mart van der Merwe (Die Storie van Klara Viljee and Kanarie) plays alongside Mosimane, and the two powerhouse actresses both took home South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) for their performances.

Nomsa Nene, who played the title role in the international theatre production of Poppie, plays Poppie’s mother.

Rounding out the star-studded team are award-winning screenwriter and playwright Christiaan Olwagen, who directed the film along with cinematographer Vicci Turpin.

Olwagen’s previous work includes the critically acclaimed films Johnny is Nie Dood Nie, Die Seemeeu and Kanarie.

The Safta and Silwerksermfees award-winning film Poppie Nongena will air on DStv BoxOffice from 21 June. Films on DStv BoxOffice cost R25 to rent and the platform is available online (which means you don’t need to be a DStv subscriber to access the service online).

