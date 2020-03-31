5 fashion films to watch while you’re at home

While most of us are in lockdown without much to do, it’s important to keep ourselves entertained (and to check on each other in these stressful times).

Binge-watching series and movies is always a good way to pass the time, so we made a list of super fashionable movies for you to watch right now. These are our top picks:

The Devil Wears Prada

Classic, hilarious, witty and oh so fashion-forward, The Devil Wears Prada is loved by all and you’ve probably watched it a million times, but who cares? We could watch Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway go toe to toe another million times.

The September Issue

Many people say the devil in The Devil wears Prada is based on Anna Wintour: well you can get to know the editor of Vogue in this insightful look into how the magazine puts together their most important issue of the year – the September issue.

Zoolander

Just because it’s a hilarious Ben Stiller film doesn’t mean it’s not totally in fashion. The sequel was a bit of a disappointment, but we’ll always have this classic that gave us a hilarious look into the fashion industry.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

You might not be able to shop for a while but you can watch the super stylish Rebecca Bloomwood try to beat her addiction to retail, land a top job at a fashion magazine and fall in love (with more than shoes) in this spectacularly funny film.

Beauty & the Briefcase

The beauty is Hilary Duff in a number of fashionable amazing outfits and the briefcase is the corporate job she gets while she works her way to a fancy job at Cosmo. This movie features hot guys and even hotter clothes, lots of fashion talk and a laugh per minute.

