WATCH: Marvel’s longer-length Black Widow trailer

Marvel Studios has marked the nearing release date of their action-packed spy thriller Black Widow with a new, longer-length trailer.

Scarlett Johansson returns to reprise her role as Natasha/Black Widow while the rest of the cast will feature new faces such as Florence Pugh who stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina, who will all form part of Natasha’s “family.”

In the film, Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow (which is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) hits cinemas from May 1, 2020.

Check out the trailer below:

