‘The Snail and the Whale’: Kids will love this story of an unlikely friendship

The animated film adaptation of the 2003 book The Snail and the Whale, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, is now streaming first on Showmax in Africa.

And while the Finding Nemo creators won’t lose any sleep over this, kids are still going to love this endearing tale of an unlikely friendship.

For those parents and kids of all ages who are not familiar with the book, it tells the story of a tiny snail with a great sense of adventure who is eager to see the world.

Her dream is realised when a great big grey-blue humpback whale offers the little mollusc a ride on his tail.

Beautifully animated by Cape Town’s Triggerfish studio, the animators skilfully bring to screen almost realistic scenes of shimmering ice, shooting stars, enormous waves and coral caves.

Having first premiered on BBC One in December to almost eight million viewers and four-star reviews, British weekly magazine Radio Times hailed the 30-minute long film as “visually spectacular … a lovely treat to watch as a family …”.

Directed by two-time Oscar nominee Max Lang (The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom) and South Africa’s very own multi-award-winning Daniel Snaddon (Stick Man) the story remains as environmentally important today as it did when the book was published 17 years ago.

Two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (the voice of Snail) said the film’s environmental theme particularly resonated with her.

“The protection of our oceans is everything. I hope this animation will inspire family audiences everywhere in helping to take care of our beautiful earth and its creatures for future generations and beyond.”

Co-director Snaddon said he first read The Snail and the Whale to his son Frank when he was still in his mother’s womb.

“When Frank was born, one of the first things he got was a lot of co-author Julia Donaldson’s swag. He was the first kid to get a Zog plushie, as well as lots of Stick Man and Gruffalo stuff. He’s well-kitted out with the merchandise.”

The Snail and the Whale is the fifth in a string of BBC Christmas adaptations from Magic Light and Triggerfish, following the multi-award-winning Stick Man, The Highway Rat, Zog and Revolting Rhymes.

Before teaming up with Triggerfish, Magic Light also made three previous Donaldson-Scheffler adaptations: The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo’s Child.

Parents and kids will be delighted that all eight of these family classics are also available on Showmax.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.