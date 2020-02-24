‘Little Women’ review – Timely and timeless classic

Five versions of Louisa May Alcott’s classic period drama Little Women have been brought to the screen over the years, as well as 12 TV adaptations.

Greta Gerwig’s wonderful sixth reimagining of this much-loved tale is a welcome addition. It was recently nominated for six Academy Awards, but only scooped the Best Costume Design award in the end.

Little Women is a massive step up for Gerwig, who began her directorial life in the world of low-budget independent films.

This brilliantly conceived work, which draws lavishly on both the novel and the writings of Alcott, is delivered with intelligence, style, soul and a generous supply of enthusiasm from its large cast.

The story unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March (Saoirse Ronan), reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In the process, it illuminates the world of her three sisters, Beth (Eliza Scanlan), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh), all determined to live life on their own terms.

The concept is both timely and timeless as Gerwig infuses her production with an insight and fervour so even her deeply sad scenes still contain elements of joy and longing.

Critics have pointed out its overly sentimental approach, but in my book its emotional elements are distributed in just the right doses.

The film is intimate to such a degree that viewers are enticed into the tightly knit March family where their moments of happiness and sadness become part of ours, too.

Alcott’s visionary attitude is brought forcefully home in Gerwig’s hands and through co-writer Sarah Polley’s adroit script.

The all-round acting is sublime. Ronan is a commanding figure as Jo, the storyteller, with Emma Watson as the stoic Meg who succumbs to the charms of the teacher, John Brooke (James Norton).

Florence Pugh’s Amy, for which she was nominated for an Oscar, is carved as a determined individual. She marries Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), the foppish, wayward grandson of their wealthy neighbour, Mr Lawrence (Chris Cooper).

Laura Dern shines as their warm-hearted mother, Marmee March, as does Meryl Streep as the mean-spirited and snobbish Aunt March, jealously guarding her fortune from the family’s fingers.

Observing Gerwig confidently executing this grand period drama is akin to watching Jo March registering sensation by seeing her debut novel eventually being printed, meticulously sewn and bound for distribution.

Through Gerwig’s masterful creative prism, this Little Women is an exercise in visual beauty, boisterous humour and profound insights.

It’s an ingeniously empowering story with themes that are still hugely relevant today.

Info

Rating: ★★★★★

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlan, Chris Cooper, James Norton, Meryl Streep

Director: Greta Gerwig

Classification: 7-9 PG DPV

