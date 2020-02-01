WATCH: Han’s surprise return on ‘Fast and Furious 9’ excites fans

The official trailer for the much-anticipated Fast and Furious 9 has been released. The ninth instalment of the action-packed saga will feature Cardi B, John Cena and Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dominic Toretto alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) will be absent from the movie.

Sung Kang, who plays Han Lue, and thought to have been killed by Deckard Shaw in Fast 6, will make a surprise return, as Charlize Theron’s character continues to haunt Dominic.

The movie will be released in the US on 22 May.

Watch the trailer below:

