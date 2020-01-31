Netflix to release remake of ‘Pokémon: The First Movie’

I remember watching Pokémon: The First Movie at Westgate Shopping Centre like it was yesterday.

This was just as Pokémon began broadcasting on SABC2, but I still didn’t know about Ash, Misty, Brock and Pikachu. It all changed after two hours.

Pokémon: The First Movie is perfect for kids. It features colourful characters, a gripping story about what’s right and wrong and a strong lesson that we share more than we think, and as a result everything on earth is more alike than different.

That’s true: the same earth, the same sky, sun, moon…

This week, Netflix and The Pokémon Company International announced the newest animated movie based on the beloved Pokémon franchise will premiere around the world (except in Japan and Korea) on Pokémon Day, 27 February.

The greatest news of all is that it’s a remake of the first Pokémon movie – the one that defined a generation.

Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International, said: “Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global launch on Pokémon Day.”

The film features an undated look to fit with the Nintendo Switch generation of gamers, but promises to keep what made the first film and the Pokémon television series so successful: heart.

