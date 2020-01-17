‘Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer’ is a deeply unsettling documentary

You might have heard about Netflix’s deeply unsettling truecrime documentary Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer. It’s the sort of content you need a strong stomach to sit through – but seeing it through becomes a bizarrely addictive wormhole into the life of a narcissist and the effect of social media on the psyche of individuals, as well as its power to do good, but be extremely toxic. There’s value in this sort of storytelling, but here’s everything you need to know about the three-part show. 1. It’s triggering There’s footage of animal abuse that is harrowing and...

You might have heard about Netflix’s deeply unsettling truecrime documentary Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer. It’s the sort of content you need a strong stomach to sit through – but seeing it through becomes a bizarrely addictive wormhole into the life of a narcissist and the effect of social media on the psyche of individuals, as well as its power to do good, but be extremely toxic.

There’s value in this sort of storytelling, but here’s everything you need to know about the three-part show.

1. It’s triggering

There’s footage of animal abuse that is harrowing and extremely difficult to watch. There’s also some clips of a murder being recorded. The footage has a role to play, because it shows you why murderer Luka Magnotta’s crimes were so vile.

2. You’ll be off social media for a few days

Almost all of us put our lives on the internet. There’s a warning about how online personalities disconnect us from reality. There’s also a sickening glimpse into how social media websites like Facebook can become a playground for the depraved.

3. How police systems are faulty

The documentary presents a fascinating look into how hard it can become to catch a killer. It also shows that with the right passport you can fly to other countries – even when you’re being pursued by the law.

4. It’s incredibly sad

Magnotta suffers from mental illness and narcissism. As the story unfolds there’s a sense of tragedy for him. His victim’s story is equally unsettling, since you feel the loss of a life.

5. It’s exceptional storytelling

The documentary is told from the perspective of Facebook users who worked to track down the man who killed two kittens. It’s a fresh take on a true crime documentary where it’s not told from the perspective of police or lawyers but rather amateur sleuths.

Watch trailer:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.