These are the top 10 movies that deserve another chance. You might need to get a second opinion on these. For this list, we’re looking specifically at movies that were either misunderstood or disregarded at the time of their release, and may warrant rewatches now that some time has passed, becoming movies that you should give another chance to. From MacGruber to Hulk, these movies deserve a little reevaluation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.