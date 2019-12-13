Jumanji: The Next Level review – Sequel has game

The much-anticipated sequel to Jumanji is finally releasing in cinemas worldwide today – just in time for parents to be harangued into paying for not-so-cheap movie tickets, popcorn and slushies for their kids and, heaven forbid, their sleepover buddies, too.

But before you part with your hard-earned annual bonus or 13th cheque, wouldn’t it be great if you knew whether or not your kids, or you, were getting your money’s worth?

In spite of the fact that there was no press screening in South Africa, or at least any that The Citizen was invited to, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes, that trusted screen entertainment barometer, we are still able to bring you some pretty credible critics’ reviews of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Although some people are saying that while the movie might not exactly be next level, from what we can see, the sequel still has game.

And with its scripted favourites such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan, plus with some new Hollywood familiars, the sequel is sure to see movie houses filled to capacity with hordes of loyal viewers.

For those who know and who love the late, great Robin Williams, who starred in the original Jumanji some 14 years ago, last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle remake received some pretty bad reviews before it even hit our screens and it was almost game over for the movie.

However, it always comes down to the reaction of the actual paying public (media people get to watch movies for free and before they hit screens) and so it just goes to show that what critics say is not always what you will experience.

But enough about that. Will you be getting your money’s worth, or not?

Here’s what some critics from some very reputable publications had to say on Rotten Tomatoes: “With fresher material, who wouldn’t want to see this cast return for another go?

“Just when you think it’s ‘game over’ for Jumanji, the franchise snags an extra life,” said The Washington Post’s Thomas Floyd.

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Richard Roeper says: “I liked the unexpected [if kinda trippy] spiritual element that comes into play late in the story. And whether we’re spending time with the real-world characters or their Jumanji avatars, they’re quite the likable bunch…”

“Jumanji: The Next Level possesses enough laughs and a few heart-warming moments toward its conclusion to fulfil some need for extra game play,” said Robert Daniels of 812filmreviews.

Tara Brady, of the Irish Times, had this to say: “For all its weird compromises, Jumanji: The Next Level never stops being good fun.”

So, take it for what it is, mindless good fun and some pretty awesome action sequences. These are good enough reasons to join the gang once again as they return to Jumanji.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.