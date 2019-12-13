WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe breaks out of Pretoria maximum prison

It might be too soon to confirm, but from the sound of it Daniel Radcliffe delivers on the South African accent.

In Escape from Pretoria – which is based on a true-life story – the Harry Potter alum plays political prisoner Tim Jenkin, who escaped from Pretoria Maximum Security Prison with his friend Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber) in 1979.

Tim, now 70, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for handing out leaflets supporting the then banned African National Congress.

But he managed to make a set of wooden keys for a series of doors inside the jail, which housed the country’s death row.

The gritty and suspenseful trailer takes us deep into the maximum prison and shows scenes of the awful treatment prisoners received. We also get to hear Daniel’s South African accent, and we have to admit it’s pretty good.

Channel24

