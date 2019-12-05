10 things you need to know about Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’

You may not want to admit it, but you’re just as excited for Frozen 2‘s release tomorrow as your little ones are. Here are some fun nuggets of information that will truly impress your kids. And if it doesn’t, remember to just “let it go”.

1. Sleeping Beauty

Artists behind the creation of the enchanted forest were inspired by the artist Eyvind Earle, who was a celebrated part of Disney Animation in the 1950s and behind the ethereal backgrounds and color choices in Sleeping Beauty.

Filmmakers were particularly inspired by Earle’s grouping of trees and his verticals, as well as turn-of-the-century Russian painters whose work showcased intriguing use of light in their landscapes also inspired filmmakers.

2. Invisible animation

When it came to animating Gale, the wind spirit, filmmakers were challenged with creating a character that was basically invisible. Ultimately, they decided to use everything Gale affects—from leaves and debris to another character’s clothing or hair—to showcase Gale’s movements. Swoop, a new technology created at Walt Disney Animation Studios, helped bring Gale to life.

3. Walk on water

The water spirit, known as the Nokk, presented artists and technicians with another challenge. The Nokk is not only made of water, it has to perform in and on water. Add to that an introductory scene that takes place at night in the Dark Sea. Filmmakers gave the character a volume with a slight shimmer against the dark background, authentic horse-like movement and water effects on its mane and tail.

The Nokk is inspired by Nordic folklore, taking the form of a horse with the power of the ocean.

4. Hairy situation

Frozen 2 is the first feature to utilise new proprietary software — a hair solver simulator called Beast, which helped filmmakers achieve art-directed curls for Anna, Kristoff’s wind-blown locks and a new style for Elsa.

5. Firmly planted

Filmmakers consulted with a botanist from Oslo, Norway, to ensure their enchanted forest was made up of authentic vegetation. Among the 10 varieties of trees is the aspen, which features predominantly in the film. Also featured were ground cover plants, including bearberry, crowberry, bracken fern and fireweed— selected for their ability to contribute to the specific colour palette of the enchanted forest.

6. What’s in a name?

Bruni the salamander was known as Sally during production.

7. Snowman scratch

Songwriter Robert Lopez, who co-wrote seven original songs with his wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, has worked with the voice of Olaf, Josh Gad, for so long he has a pretty good handle of the star’s voice and delivery. In fact, filmmakers tapped Lopez to do some of Olaf’s scratch recordings, including songs and even some dialogue.

Gad starred in The Book of Mormon (score and book by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Lopez) on Broadway between March 2011-2012.

8. Stony expressions

The earth giants are massive creatures formed by the earth. They form the rocky riverbanks when sleeping, but when they are awakened, they’re capable of intense destruction — uprooting trees at will and hurling giant boulders at those who anger them.

The earth giants were both characters and environments in Frozen 2, so both teams played a role in their creation.

9. Music by the numbers

The soundtrack features seven all-new original songs.

The score features 19 tracks.

There are two music releases available: The Frozen 2 soundtrack is available from Walt Disney Records from November 15, 2019. The Frozen 2 vinyl cast songs soundtrack and Frozen 2 digital deluxe soundtrack, including score by composer Christophe Beck, are also available on November 15.

There are three end-credit artists who have recorded unique versions of songs for the film: Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer.

The score was recorded with 91 of Los Angeles’ finest players — the largest Beck has ever recorded with.

Kristoff’s song Lost in the Woods is inspired by 1980s glam rock songs (he even gets wind in his hair).

10. 17 Tiny reindeer

In Frozen 2, Jonathan Groff lends his voice to mountain man Kristoff, who finds himself struggling to express his feelings to Anna. The character’s emotions take centre stage in the new original song Lost in the Woods, in which Groff voices not only Kristoff, but Sven and more than a dozen other “backup” reindeer.