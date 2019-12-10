Netflix this week: Ryan Reynolds brings all the action on ‘6 Underground’

December 10 2019

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3

As the world turns its eyes to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, six strangers share a fabulous house in Tokyo, looking for love while living under the same roof. With no script, what happens next is all up to them.

Watch official trailer:

December 13 2019

6 Underground

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead… is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no’.

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

Watch official trailer:

