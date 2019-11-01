‘Charlie’s Angels’ makes a comeback

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight.

In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

The world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe form teams of angels guided by multiple Bosleys, taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Charlie’s Angels releases countrywide on November 15.

This movie is about friendship, fun and girl power in this new take on the super-talented trio who combat the world’s villains.

Arrive at 7pm to relax, catch up and reconnect before the movie starts at 8pm.

