Movies 1.11.2019 11:28 am

‘Charlie’s Angels’ makes a comeback

Citizen reporter
‘Charlie’s Angels’ makes a comeback

Charlie's Angels. Photo; Sony Pictures

The movie is about friendship, fun and girl power in this new spin on an old favourite.

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight.

In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott in ‘Charlie’s Angels’. Photo: Sony Pictures

The world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe form teams of angels guided by multiple Bosleys, taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

Charlie’s Angels releases countrywide on November 15.

Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks in ‘Charlie’s Angels’. Photo: Sony Pictures

This movie is about friendship, fun and girl power in this new take on the super-talented trio who combat the world’s villains.

Arrive at 7pm to relax, catch up and reconnect before the movie starts at 8pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Christmas comes early on Netflix: Holiday movies to stream 25.10.2019
A Rainy Day in New York review – Enchanting tale from Woody Allen 25.10.2019
‘Salvation’ film aims to break stereotypes about coloured people 25.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 