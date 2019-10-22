Three movies hitting theatres in November 2019

It’s man and woman versus machine once more in Terminator: Dark Fate, and loyalties are put under pressure of life or death in police thriller Black and Blue, while ticking clock app horror Countdown arrives for Halloween.

Terminator 6

Picking up from Terminator 2 (1991) rather than the three other films and the TV series that followed, this has another liquid Terminator pursue humanity’s new young hope, while a cyborg assassin, classic T-800, and Sarah Conner join forces against the machines.

Starring Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger (both Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgement Day), Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Natalia Reyes (Birds of Passage), Gabriel Luna (TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool).

SA release date: November 1

Black & Blue

A rookie police officer is asked to choose between her identity as a black woman and her loyalty to the local police department, after she witnesses colleagues commit a murder.

Starring Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Mike Colter (TV’s Luke Cage), Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame).

SA release date: November 8

Countdown

Hospital nurse Quinn tries out a popular new app that, for fun, predicts how long its user has to live.

Everyone else gets decades — she’s got less than three days. Thus begins a terrible race to beat fate or whatever foul entity lies behind the app’s cursed power.

Starring Elizabeth Lail (TV’s You, Once Upon a Time)

SA release date: November 15

