Movies 11.10.2019 11:54 am

Zulu Wedding review – Local love story finally hits cinemas

Kaunda Selisho
Zulu Wedding review – Local love story finally hits cinemas

Zulu Wedding. Picture: Supplied

The film tops the story off with a charming ending and lovely score featuring the perfect mix of local and international music.

After a decade-long effort to get the film made and the postponement of its original February 2018 release date, romantic comedy Zulu Wedding will finally hit cinemas today. With Lineo Sekeleoane at the helm, Zulu Wedding is reportedly the first film to have a black female producer and director on a project of this scale. Described by the production team as unashamedly romantic, glamorous and hilarious, all at the same time, the film pays loving tribute to the richness of African culture while acknowledging the sometimes schizophrenic reality of many urban South Africans, who live sophisticated lives which are still...
