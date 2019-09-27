Pavarotti review – A fitting tribute to a great man

I was one of the journalists lucky enough to meet and interview one of the world’s greatest opera icons, Luciano Pavarotti.

It was in 1998, during the Soccer World Cup in France, when I was flown to Paris where the famous Three Tenors performed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

It was a mesmerising evening and one I shall never forget.

Vivid memories of this enormous talent came flooding back on seeing Ron Howard’s exceptional documentary, Pavarotti.

It goes to great lengths to paint a powerful portrait of the man in his many moments, with interviews galore and some of his highlight moments in concert.

He was a towering figure on stage and standing next to him was an overpowering sensation – he was an individual who oozed greatness.

Pavarotti is an overwhelming experience and one doesn’t have to be an opera fundi to enjoy its numerous facets.

He succeeded in telling his interviewer that he wanted to reach as many people as possible with the message of music, of wonderful opera.

His illustrious career spanned more than 40 years with album sales of more than 100 million. He released 296 albums, 46 singles and EP records and featured on 362 compilation albums.

During his career, he collaborated with many pop icons, including an effusive Bono, and brought opera to millions of ordinary people.

At the time of his death in 2007, Pavarotti was the biggest-selling classical artist in history and the Guinness world record-holder for receiving the most curtain calls – 165.

Award-winning director Howard shows his directorial skills by injecting his production with style and a deep understanding of his subject.

Pavarotti is a highly recommended experience.

Director: Ron Howard

