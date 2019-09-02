Movies 2.9.2019 04:12 pm

WATCH: First official trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

AFP Relaxnews
Terminator: Dark Fate. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The film will see Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited with Linda Hamilton for the first time since 1991.

The wait is almost over for fans of the Terminator franchise: this weekend, Paramount released the first images from the upcoming sixth chapter of the saga on YouTube.

While the last opus in the series, the Alan Taylor-directed Terminator Genisys, came out in 2015, it picked up where the previous chapter Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off … way back in 1991.

Franchise originator James Cameron, who directed both existing installments, is back as screenwriter and producer of the sixth episode, Terminator: Dark Fate, while Deadpool director Tim Miller has been chosen to direct.

As per usual, the trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate serves up action, conflict and things blowing up.

Fans will be further delighted by the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, with Arnold Schwarzenegger coming back to complete the iconic duo that will assist Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) in defeating a new Terminator out to kill her.

Terminator: Dark Fate will be released to theatres on November 1, 2019.

