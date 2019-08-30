Good Boys review – Not much good about it

The new generation of American youngsters swear a lot, get into trouble, take silly risks and know all about technology, drugs and alcohol – if this movie is anything to go by.

Gene Stupnitsky’s profane little comedy, Good Boys, conveys a message about a trio of “innocent” 12-year-old boys who just want to have fun.

However, these pubescent individuals push the envelope at every turn and, in the process, fly the flag for rudeness, stupidity and lack of discipline.

The essential impression offered is that sweet-natured kids can be cunning rascals and the laughs come thick and fast as they engage in a series of ridiculous antics and far-fetched pranks.

Max, played with wide-eyed innocence by Jacob Tremblay, has been invited to his first kissing party, but he panics because he doesn’t know how to kiss.

Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L Williams) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.

But the situation spirals into chaos when the expensive drone is destroyed in a production that milks as many risqué laughs as it can from situations.

Info

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Will Forte, Lil Rel Howery, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams

Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Classification: 16 DSLV

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.